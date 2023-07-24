Body of Drowned Paddleboarder Recovered in Pond Behind Obama’s Estate

The body of a paddleboarder who went missing in the waters of Martha’s Vineyard was found in a pond off Barack Obama’s $12 million Massachusetts estate on Monday morning. According to a report from the Daily Mail, the 43-year-old man vanished on Sunday evening while paddleboarding with another person on Edgartown Great Pond.

Emergency crews were sent to Obama’s residence in response to a call about a male in distress. According to witnesses, the man had experienced difficulties and briefly resurfaced after going underwater, struggling to stay afloat before disappearing again.

A massive joint-agency search resumed Monday morning for the African American male who was last seen wearing all black without a lifejacket, MV Times reported. His paddle board and hat were recovered Sunday – and his body was found in the eight-foot-deep waters approximately 100 feet away from shore at 10am Monday. The dispatch address for the incident came from Obama’s Martha’s waterfront Vineyard home. It is unclear if the former president, 61, is currently staying at the estate.

“Shortly before 10 AM the body of the missing paddle boarder was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond by Massachusetts State Police divers,” the Massachusetts State Police said in a statement. “MSP Underwater Recovery Unit divers made the recovery after the victim’s body was located by a Massachusetts Environmental Police Officers deploying side-scan sonar from a boat. As previously noted, the victim is a 43-year-old male. His name is not being released at this time; we expect to release his name later today. The recovery was made approximately 100 feet from shore at a depth of about eight feet. The investigation into the fatality is being conducted by the State Police Detective Unit for the Cape and Islands District and Edgartown Police.”

The U.S. Coast Guard, Edgartown Fire, Air Wing, detectives, and Dukes County Sheriff’s Department all took part in the rescue mission, which utilized divers, boats equipped with sonar, detectives, and USCG helicopter crews. A command post was established at Wilson’s Landing, which is across the Cove from the Obama home.

According to the report, the rescue mission took place mere yards away from the Obamas’ 6,892 square-foot waterfront mansion, which they bought for $11.75 million despite the former president’s insistence that climate change is causing a dangerous rise in sea levels. Neither the Obama family, the Obama Foundation, nor the Secret Service have publicly commented on the incident at this time.