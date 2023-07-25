BREAKING: Ron DeSantis Involved in Car Accident in Tennessee

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was involved in a car accident Tuesday while driving to an event in Chattanooga, Tenn., according to his spokesman.

“This morning, the governor was in a car accident while traveling to an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee,” DeSantis Press Secretary Bryan Griffin said in a statement received by Fox News. “He and his team are uninjured. We appreciate the prayers and well wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail.”

Ron DeSantis was in a car accident while traveling to event in Chattanooga, Tennessee pic.twitter.com/TWbpM1ZJYY — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarliBonnita) July 25, 2023

DeSantis has maintained a second-place showing in the 2024 GOP primary, while various polls have shown DeSantis favored by independents over Trump and performing better than Trump against Biden in battleground states. The mainstream media has aggressively pushed the narrative that his campaign is petering out, but DeSantis insists that he’s not concerned about the polls right now, and is playing the long game and that he can win the election.

“I think I’ve shown the ability to defeat the Democrats, yes, at the ballot box by winning Florida by a historic margin, but also on issue after issue,” he told Tomi Lahren on her podcast earlier this month. “We beat them on lockdowns. We beat them on education. We beat them on ESG. We beat them on illegal immigration. We beat them on transgender athletes competing with women.”

“On issue after issue, we didn’t just talk the talk, we walk the walk,” he continued. “And so I’ll run. I’ll beat Biden, but I think even more importantly than that, I will deliver on all these things, because if we don’t actually deliver, then I think we’re going to end up being in a hole it’s going to be very difficult to dig out of. So I think I’m the guy that can get all of that done. And I think I have a responsibility to offer myself, given that that’s where I’m coming from.”

This is a developing story, more details will be added when they are available.