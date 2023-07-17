Democrats Are the Real Racists, and They're Proving It Yet Again

Democrats love to push the narrative that they are the party of tolerance and acceptance. They’ll frequently boast about how diverse their coalition is, and accuse Republicans of being racist for — well, for pretty much any absurd reason they can conjure up.

Yet, time and time again, we see evidence of how the only minorities the left actually cares about are the ones who vote the right way. Conservatives like Clarence Thomas, Tim Scott, and Winsome Sears are routinely attacked with racist rhetoric from the “tolerant” left.

And it doesn’t take much for Democrats to show their true colors.

Last week, Georgia State Rep. Mesha Mainor announced she was leaving the Democratic Party. Since then, she’s been the target of a flood of racist hate mail from the left. Mainor shared some of the emails she received on Twitter.

Here’s one letter (edited for graphic language).

I would like to help your retarded black a— by telling you. That saying you would support any candidate picked by the GOP during the primary is retarded. Not only is is retarded you live up to the word n—r by just following blindly. Remember you were a Democrat and “felt abandoned” to become a Republican, and now you’re going to follow blindly like you did with your party. You’re the stain on society that needs to be flushed. I wish you the absolute worst in your political history. You Uncle Tom b—h.

And another:

You dumb— aunt Jemima mother f—ing traitor! I will be sure to take a good chunk of my retirement savings, which is substantial, and will donate it to whoever it is that will be running against you, you self-hating black negress b—. Oh, yo’ll see come 2024 how I will help to make sure you are defeated! Go run in a Republican confederate district that loves self-hating n—rs lie you!

And another, containing even more slurs and racist tropes:

You n—r bitch, you need to get back on the plantation before Massa Stacey whips yo a— back into shape — you need to stop eating your fried chicken and watermelon with Vernon Jones and back Ms. Nat Turner!

There are plenty more I could share, all incredibly nasty and racist, but you get the point. For all their posturing about tolerance, acceptance, and diversity, deep down, the Democratic Party is full of racists who only see black people as pawns in their neverending quest for power.

Related: Welcome to the Fight: Georgia State Legislator Defects to the GOP

Here at PJ Media, we’re committed to bringing you the truth and exposing the Democratic Party. Thanks to our VIP members’ support, we’re able to stay online and continue to bring you the unvarnished truth. If you’d like to join us in the fight to help save this country from the left’s radical agenda and racism, please sign up here. Use the promo code SAVEAMERICA for a 50% discount on your annual membership. I’m incredibly grateful for your support.