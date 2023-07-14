Is This How the Radical Left Will Steal the 2024 Election?

The Democrats have always feared Donald Trump. When he first ran for president, the smear campaign against him was merciless, and the Obama administration literally schemed to frame him with collusion with Russia in an attempt to torpedo his campaign and presidency. Before he even took office, Democrats were plotting to impeach him, and as if once wasn’t enough, they tried twice and failed.

There seems to be no trick in the book they haven’t tried, no scheme too low. And while many argue that the Democrats want Trump to be the Republican nominee because he’d be the easiest to beat, there are plenty of actions that show that Democrats are terrified that he’ll win back the White House and are once again up to their usual tricks to try to stop him.

In Colorado, which is still technically a swing state, various left-wing and anti-Trump groups have been pressuring officials to keep Trump off the ballot in 2024 over allegations he violated the 14th Amendment on Jan. 6, 2021.

Obviously, the claims are absurd. In fact, during his speech on Jan. 6, he quite clearly calls on his supporters to march peacefully to the Capitol. But since when do facts matter to the left?

“The evidence is overwhelming that Donald Trump incited and mobilized the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, at our nation’s Capitol,” Alexandra Flores-Quilty, campaign director for Free Speech For People (FSFP), one of the organizations behind the pressure campaign, claimed in a statement on Wednesday. “The U.S. Constitution is clear that anyone who takes an oath of office and then engages in insurrection is forever barred from holding public office again. Election officials must carry out their duty, follow this constitutional mandate, and bar Trump from the ballot.”

Trump has never been charged with sedition or participating in an insurrection. All evidence shows these allegations are baseless, yet, despite the absurdity of the claim, Colorado officials won’t commit to keeping Trump on the ballot.

“Colorado Secretary of State Jenna Griswold’s office declined to say whether the state’s top election official would grant ballot access to Trump when questioned by reporters in Colorado after a pair of advocacy organizations wrote letters to nine secretaries of state invoking Section 3 of the 14th Amendment,” reported Newsweek.

Related: Hunter Biden Sends Cease-and-Desist Notice to Trump

Colorado isn’t the only state being pressured to keep Trump off the ballot in 2024. According to Newsweek, “Additional states, including California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Nevada, have been approached by FSFP and the Mi Familia Vota Education Fund.”

Former Trump impeachment manager David Cicilline is also trying to build support for legislation to bar Trump from office under the 14th Amendment. It’s obvious that Democrats remain so threatened by Trump they will never stop with their dirty tricks. Several of the states in this effort to boot Trump from the ballot are battleground states that can decide the election, and they’re clearly hoping they can rig the election so that Trump will lose no matter what.