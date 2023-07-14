Hunter Biden Sends Cease-and-Desist to Trump Over Social Media Posts

The world’s most famous crackhead isn’t happy that Donald Trump has been mocking him on Truth Social and has sicced his lawyers on the former president like a whiney entitled Karen.

In a cease-and-desist letter, Hunter Biden’s lawyer Abbe Lowell claims that Trump’s rhetoric has triggered violence in the past. He claims that “we are just one such social media message away from another incident” and threatens legal action if Trump doesn’t stop posting about Hunter Biden, blasting the slap-on-the-wrist plea deal, and linking him to the cocaine that was found in the White House—the most secure building in the world—that that Secret Service couldn’t determine how it got there. According to Lowell, “It would seem that Mr. Trump is facing enough legal problems that he would not want to create any more liability.”

“It has just been announced that the ‘investigation’ of Cocaine in the White House has ended. Despite all of the cameras pointing directly at the ‘scene of the crime,’ and the greatest forensics anywhere in the World, they just can’t figure it out?” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “They know the answer, and so does everyone else! In the meantime, they continue to target and investigate me, for years, in what has been called the greatest Witch Hunt of all time – Over NOTHING!!! ELECTION INTERFERENCE & a Two Tier Level of Justice.”

In another post cited by Hunter Biden’s lawyer, Trump says the lead prosecutor in the case against Hunter “gave out a traffic ticket instead of a death sentence.”

Powell also claimed, without evidence, that Trump’s rhetoric caused the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, the home invasion attack on Paul Pelosi by a radical leftist, and the arrest of an armed man near the home of Barack Obama. It wouldn’t surprise me if they also blamed Trump for the assassination of John F. Kennedy because, at this point, why not?

It sure sounds like Hunter and his legal team are grasping at straws in order to suppress the speech of a former president who has as much a right as anyone to criticize Hunter’s plea deal, which many experts agree was an absurd slap on the wrist, or to suggest that the cocaine found at the White House belonged to Hunter—something, frankly, pretty much everyone suspects because who else could it have been? I’m sure Trump and his lawyers are laughing. I’m sure that Hunter will run to Daddy to tell on Trump when he continues to speak freely.