Ben & Jerry’s Gets Hoisted Upon Its Own Woke Petard

On Independence Day, Ben & Jerry’s released a statement calling for the return of “stolen indigenous land” in the United States: “Ah, the Fourth of July. Who doesn’t love a good parade, some tasty barbecue, and a stirring fireworks display? The only problem with all that, though, is that it can distract from an essential truth about this nation’s birth: The US was founded on stolen Indigenous land.”

The statement continued, “This year, let’s commit to returning it. Here’s why we need to start with Mount Rushmore.”

Why start with Mount Rushmore? If Ben & Jerry’s wants to really put its money where its mouth is, it would give back the land upon which Ben & Jerry’s headquarters is built. In fact, that’s what members of the Nulhegan Band of the Coosuk Abenaki Nation are calling for.

“We are always interested in reclaiming the stewardship of our lands throughout our traditional territories and providing opportunities to uplift our communities,” Chief Don Stevens of the Nulhegan Band of the Coosuk Abenaki Nation told Newsweek when asked if his tribe would like to see the land returned.

Despite the bold statement by Ben & Jerry’s, the tribe “has not been approached in regards to any land back opportunities from Ben & Jerry’s,” according to Stevens. “If and when we are approached, many conversations and discussions will need to take place to determine the best path forward for all involved.”

As you can imagine, Ben & Jerry’s has yet to make a public statement in response to calls to return the land it built its headquarters on.

Unilever, the parent company of Ben & Jerry’s, has lost $4.29 billion in market cap since before the statement and similar tweets were published. On Monday, the company’s market cap was $133.5 billion; as of Thursday, it is $129.2 billion. Unilever is at risk of greater losses if the current trend of successful anti-woke boycotts continues.

Anheuser-Busch has lost almost $25 billion, and Target has experienced a market value decline of $13.9 billion. Like the Bud Light and Target boycotts, Ben & Jerry’s risks a double boycott for backtracking on its original woke pandering. Bud Light went to extreme efforts to distance itself from Dylan Mulvaney, upsetting the transgender cult. Target similarly upset LGBT activists by reducing and hiding its displays of transgender-friendly clothing in select markets.

How exactly will Ben & Jerry’s respond to calls to give up the land on which it built its headquarters? If it wants credit for calling for the return of Mount Rushmore, the least it can do is lead by example and give up its headquarters.