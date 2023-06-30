Elizabeth Warren: Affirmative Action Hypocrite

In the wake of Thursday’s Supreme Court rulings that effectively banned affirmative action in college admissions, radical leftists have come out of the woodwork screaming that the sky is falling, bizarrely implying that minority students can’t get into college on merit.

One such critic was Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who blasted the court as extremist.

“An extremist Supreme Court has once again reversed decades of settled law, rolled back the march toward racial justice, and narrowed educational opportunity for all,” Warren tweeted. “I won’t stop fighting for young people with big dreams who deserve an equal chance to pursue their future.”

Elizabeth Warren criticizing the end of affirmative action is rich. Warren personally knows how affirmative action policies give minorities a leg up in admissions and hiring. Warren has claimed Native American heritage for decades—that is not up for debate. Her claim to Native American heritage was based not on any direct evidence but on “family lore.” She nevertheless made a point to identify herself as Native American.

If this country is so racist, why would she do that? The only reason is to exploit affirmative action policies, which she did. Though she went to George Washington University on a debate scholarship, she eventually landed a job at Harvard Law School. Her self-identification as a minority played a role in that.

Of course, Warren adamantly denies abusing affirmative action policies to advance her career, but the evidence is quite damning. Harvard Law School cited her as an example of a minority woman professor. “Although the conventional wisdom among students and faculty is that the Law School faculty includes no minority women,” wrote the Harvard Crimson in 1996, “Professor of Law Elizabeth Warren is Native American.” Why did they cite her as an example of the school’s progress in achieving diversity in hiring? Because she identified herself as a Native American in an Association of American Law Schools teachers directory.

Warren faced significant criticism, mostly from Republicans, for appropriating minority status to advance her career, but it wasn’t until 2018 that she finally released the results of a DNA test. The move was intended to put to rest the years of criticism she experienced for exploiting fake minority status, but it backfired spectacularly. According to Carlos D. Bustamante, a Stanford University professor and expert who analyzed her DNA test results, “the vast majority” of Warren’s ancestry is European, though she may have had a Native American ancestor “in the range of 6-10 generations ago.” Bustamante calculated that Warren could be anywhere from 1/64nd to 1/1024th Native American.

Whether you oppose affirmative action or support it, there’s no doubt that Warren, a white woman, abused the spirit of affirmative action policies to advance her career. But that’s just who she is. Much of her biography is based on various lies. During the 2020 Democratic primaries, Warren was caught in a lie for her repeated claims of being fired from a teaching job because she was pregnant, for misrepresenting her father’s occupation, and her ability to afford college.

Warren knew that being just a plain white woman wasn’t enough for her to stand out for the prestigious Harvard Law School, which tells you everything you need to know about affirmative action and why it had to go.