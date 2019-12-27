Elizabeth Warren's Brother Says She's Lying About Their Father's Occupation on Campaign Trail

Elizabeth Warren has spent much of her life crafting a false narrative about her origins and life story. She claimed Native American heritage, using this claim of minority status to advance herself in education and in her career. After years of being called out on, she took a DNA test which revealed she is as little 1/1024th Native American.

In order to help her present herself as a crusader for the poor in spite of her tremendous wealth, she's played up her modest upbringing in Oklahoma, even claiming that she couldn't afford to go to college, even though she obviously could.

But that's not all. Elizabeth Warren has been telling another whopper on the campaign trail to play up the "I grew up poor, I'm just like you and will fight for you!" narrative. David Herring, Elizabeth Warren's brother, is "furious" that his sister is claiming on the campaign trail that their father was a janitor.

The Boston Globe reports that a family friend says "David has disagreed with the way Warren calls herself the daughter of a janitor as she describes the work he found after losing a job as a salesman after his heart attack."

"My Dad was never a janitor," Herring told the family friend, who had a falling out with Herring, but supports Warren's presidential bid. It is noted in the story that she never described her father as a janitor in her book, A Fighting Chance, but as a maintenance man.

There were other times before her presidential bid that she used the same description.

In a 2011 campaign video, she explained, "My dad sold carpeting and fencing and ended up as a maintenance man."

During a 2012 speech, she also described her father's job in such a way that is inconsistent with her current campaign trail description. “My father held a series of jobs, his last one was mowing lawns and cleaning swimming pools for an apartment house."

It sure seems that changing her father's job to "janitor" on the campaign trail is her way of trying to accentuate her modest upbringing... in a not so truthful way.

Of course, Elizabeth Warren is used to being dishonest about her origins, so playing loose with the facts about her dad's job is surely not that difficult for her.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Trumping Obama: How President Trump Saved Us From Barack Obama's Legacy and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis