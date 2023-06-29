WHOA: Joe Biden Had a Burner Phone That Hunter Biden Paid For

During a recent appearance on Fox News, Peter Schweizer, the head of the Government Accountability Institute, discussed an alleged secret global cell phone that Hunter Biden apparently provided to Joe Biden while he was vice president.

“It’s interesting, what is the line of communications between Hunter Biden and his business partners and Joe Biden when he’s vice president of the United States? It’s not the government phone, it’s not Joe Biden’s personal phone. We know from the laptop that Hunter Biden’s business paid for a private phone line that Joe Biden used while he was vice president. It was from AT&T, it was $300 a month, it was a global phone where you could access somebody anywhere around the world,” Schweizer explained. “We shared that phone number and that account information with people in the House Oversight Committee. My hope is that they if they haven’t already, they will subpoena those records because I think it will give an indication on how tight the communication was.”

He added, “And that may be the phone, for example, that the Ukrainian, the Burisma executive might have used in this allegation that he talked to Joe Biden in recorded conversations.”

But here’s where things get really interesting. During an appearance on Real America’s Voice, investigative journalist John Solomon revealed that in 2019, he received leaked documents from the Hunter Biden laptop containing these cell phone numbers.

“I never told this story before — only my editors at The Hill knew this back in 2019 — I, early on, got some documents from the Hunter Biden laptop — by the way before it was turned over for the FBI, there had been some documents that law enforcement had gotten to by other means — and one of those documents got leaked to me and it had a cell phone number that Hunter Biden was [paying] for,” he began. “So I figured this is my chance. Maybe I can — I’d been trying to get fair comments from Hunter Biden. So I’m going to call the cell phone. So I call the cell phone, and guess who picked up the phone? Joe Biden, Joe Biden. Boy, was he shocked when he got — when he picked up the phone and find out it was me. He hung up pretty quickly.”

@jsolomonReports called Joe Biden’s secret cell phone that Hunter Biden was paying for. “Boy was he shocked… He hung up pretty quickly.” 🤣 https://t.co/WjGonVDRxO — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) June 28, 2023

According to Solomon, he was shocked when he realized it was Joe Biden rather than Hunter. He said he asked, “Is this [the] vice president?” to which Joe Biden replied, “I’m sorry, I can’t talk right now,” and hung up.

“It was it was a very funny moment,” Solomon recalled, who later added that additional attempts to call that number went unanswered.

Now ask yourself: why would Joe Biden be using a burner global cell phone? I look forward to the House Oversight Committee getting to the bottom of this.