Anheuser-Busch Axes the Marketing Executives Responsible for the Mulvaney Debacle

According to text messages obtained by the Daily Caller on Tuesday, a source within Anheuser-Busch has confirmed that the two top marketing executives responsible for the ill-advised, ill-fated, and, frankly, stupid partnership with Dylan Mulvaney no longer work for the company.

I know, shocking right?

The source, a current regional head of marketing, says that Group Vice President for Marketing Daniel Blake and Bud Light Marketing Vice President Alissa Heinerscheid, are both “gone gone.”

“To my understanding if we publicly announced the word ‘fire’ it opens up the potential for them to sue us. Thats [sic] why we said leave of absence,” the anonymous source said in a text message. “The wholesalers would have had an absolute HAY DAY with leadership if they didn’t remove her.”

Weeks before Bud Light’s partnership with Mulvaney went viral, Heinerscheid said she wanted to refresh the company’s “fratty” image and “out-of-touch” humor by promoting “inclusivity.”

“I’m a businesswoman. I had a really clear job to do when I took over Bud Light,” Heinerscheid said in a late March episode of the Make Yourself at Home podcast. “It was this brand is in decline. It’s been in decline for a really long time, and if we do not attract young drinkers to come and drink this brand, there will be no future for Bud Light.”

“It means having a campaign that’s truly inclusive and feels lighter and brighter and different and appeals to women and to men,” Heinerscheid continued.

Anheuser-Busch has lost $31 billion in market value since March 31, the day before Dylan Mulvaney first publicized his partnership with Bud Light, and has lost its status as the nation’s top-selling beer.

“To be fair- Daniel Blake was actually awesome,” the Anheuser-Busch source said.

“I think he was just caught in cross fire [sic]. But also he did hire her… so thats [sic] a fault,” the source continued. “Wholesalers were told they are both gone for good by leadership during in person conversations. They already shifted all their direct reports to new people and the head of marketing.”

Despite losing the title of top-selling beer in America, based on year-to-date sales, it still is. That said, according to an analysis from the Washington Post, Modelo is projected to be the official top-selling beer by year’s end — seven years earlier than prior projections. Meanwhile, Coors Light, Miller Lite, Yuengling Lager, and Yuengling Flight have all seen their sales go up in the wake of the boycott.