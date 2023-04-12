Well, Well, Well... Bud Light's Marketing VP Turns Out to Be a Total Hypocrite

It’s not been a good couple of weeks for Anheuser-Busch, which made the ill-advised decision of partnering with Dylan Mulvaney to promote Bud Light. Mulvaney may have millions of followers on TikTok, but a good brand ambassador for beer, he is not. Backlash was swift, boycotts were launched, and Anheuser-Busch has since lost billions in market value.

A debacle like this ought to result in someone getting fired. This would most likely be Bud Light’s VP of Marketing, Alissa Heinerscheid, who, just before Bud Light’s partnership with Mulvaney went viral, had said she wanted to refresh the company’s “fratty” image and “out-of-touch” humor by promoting “inclusivity.”

“I’m a businesswoman. I had a really clear job to do when I took over Bud Light,” Heinerscheid said in a late March episode of the Make Yourself at Home podcast. “It was this brand is in decline. It’s been in decline for a really long time, and if we do not attract young drinkers to come and drink this brand, there will be no future for Bud Light.”

“It means having a campaign that’s truly inclusive and feels lighter, and brighter, and different, and appeals to women and to men,” Heinerscheid continued. “And representation is sort of at the heart of evolution — you got to see people who reflect you in the work. And we had this hangover — I mean, Bud Light had been kind of a brand of fratty, kind of out-of-touch humor, and it was really important that we had another approach.”

Alissa Heinerscheid, Bud Light’s VP of Marketing, doubles down on her extreme woke strategy to promote the “declining” American beer brand to “young people”, while smearing her former customers as “fratty and out of touch”. How’s that working out for you, lady? @budlight pic.twitter.com/zNYKbMnZnu — Old Row (@OldRowOfficial) April 9, 2023

Well, clearly, that approach failed. But it gets worse. It turns out that Heinerscheid is a total hypocrite. It turns out that she was all about that “fratty” culture she lamented, according to photos leaked from her social media.

A source gave screenshots from her Facebook page to the Daily Caller, and in an album titled “Isis Senior Reverse Initiation Scavenger Hunt” there were pictures of Heinerscheid and others drinking and holding condoms up to their mouths. A Harvard Crimson article referred to the club as a “haven of inebriated ditzes.”

Before @DailyCaller reached out to Bud Light's VP of Marketing Alissa Gordon Heinerscheid, she had an active Facebook page…https://t.co/Y0uTVVdXfl She no longer does. More here: https://t.co/UuEiBzPCFr pic.twitter.com/v2CTFAhif7 — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) April 12, 2023

Let’s face it, we’ve all been through that awkward phase of life called college. It’s a time when people experiment, make mistakes, and hope to come out unscathed and hopefully with a degree they can put some use to. It’s no surprise that Alissa Heinerscheid acted “fratty” during her college days. But what this also tells us is that she knows exactly who Bud Light’s customers are. She chose to ignore them in favor of making a statement and pandering to the transgender cult.