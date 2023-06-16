The Hilarious Liberal Media Spin on Bud Light's Plummeting Sales

It’s been over two months since Bud Light chose to partner with transgender activist and TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney in an effort to expand the brand’s appeal and wound up alienating their loyal customers instead. Beer sales declined week after week and continues to do so. In an effort to move inventory, Bud Light was heavily discounted and even given away for free. Anheuser-Busch has lost billions in market value.

But the liberal media doesn’t want you to think that has anything to do with Dylan Mulvaney. Apparently, they want us to believe there are other factors at play that have nothing to do with Americans rejecting transgenderism.

The Washington Post presented its own theory as to why Bud Light sales have declined so much in the past couple of months. According to that paper, Americans just aren’t drinking beer as much, and that’s why Bud Light’s sales have dropped.

“While recent events may have affected Bud Light sales, broad market trends were favoring Modelo even before the Mulvaney controversy, Dave Williams, vice president of analytics and insights at Bump Williams, told The Washington Post in an email,” the paper reported. “Consumers might be moving away from Bud Light because expanding the customer base for U.S. domestic beer continues to be a struggle for brewers, Williams said.”

Yep, it’s just sales trends doing their thing because Americans are just more into imported beer. That’s quite the trick to pull off amidst record inflation, that American consumers are just naturally choosing to buy beer that tends to be more expensive due to the costs of importing, tariffs, etc. Are we really supposed to believe this claim?

But what really makes the Washington Post’s spin even crazier is that their own article proves that this is not part of decades-long American buying trends. The paper’s own analysis showed that months before the Bud Light boycott, Modelo (a Mexican beer) was projected to become the nation’s top-selling beer by 2030.

Bud Light is no longer the top-selling beer in America, though technically, by year-to-date sales, it still is. That said, according to Williams, “if current trends were to continue at their most recent pace, then there is a chance that Modelo could surpass Bud Light and become the No. 1 Beer brand ranked on sales by the end of 2023.”

So, by the Washington Post’s own analysis and reporting, Modelo is projected to be the nation’s top-selling beer seven years earlier than expected mere months ago. Meanwhile, Coors Light, Miller Lite, Yuengling Lager, and Yuengling Flight have all seen their sales go up in the wake of the boycott—though I should point out that Molson-Coors is technically a Canadian-American conglomerate, while subsidiaries Miller and Coors are still domestically produced.

Why is The Washington Post pretending that Bud Light’s sales are suffering due to Americans losing their taste for domestic beer? Not only is it nonsensical, but it’s easily belied by the data. Perhaps they should just accept the fact that Americans really don’t want their beer companies partnering with a dude who wears a dress and thinks that makes him a woman.

Sometimes, it really is just that simple.