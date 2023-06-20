Trump Predicted Hunter Biden’s Sweetheart Deal

On Tuesday, the news broke that Hunter Biden got a sweetheart deal to avoid jail time for tax violations and for violating federal gun laws. The news sent shockwaves on social media, but many weren’t surprised that Hunter Biden will manage to avoid severe consequences for his crimes. The gun charge alone could have potentially put him behind bars for as many as ten years.

One person who shouldn’t be surprised is Donald Trump, who predicted this would happen weeks ago.

“They are the Party of Disinformation!” Trump predicted in a post on Truth Social earlier this month. “They’ll hit Hunter with something small to make their strike on me look ‘fair.’ Nothing about these Fascists is fair or honest. FIGHT!”

The preliminary agreement, which must be approved by a federal judge, indicates that Hunter Biden would plead guilty to misdemeanor tax fraud and admit to the facts of a gun charge of lying on a government form while purchasing a firearm and get two years probation with no jail time.

“The defendant has agreed to plead guilty to both counts of the tax Information. The second Information charges the defendant with a firearm offense -namely, one count of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance, in violation of 18 U.S.C. §§ 922(g)(3) and 924(a)(2) (2018),” U.S. Attorney David Weiss wrote in a letter to U.S. District Court Clerk Keith Kincaid. “The defendant has agreed to enter a Pretrial Diversion Agreement with respect to the firearm Information.”

BREAKING: Hunter Biden has been charged with two tax misdemeanors and illegal possession of a firearm, pleading guilty to the first two and entering into a pre-trial diversion agreement on the latter, which will undoubtedly keep him out of jail. pic.twitter.com/tetPLIXQZl — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 20, 2023

Trump responded to Tuesday’s development on Truth Social, posting, “Wow! The corrupt Biden DOJ just cleared up hundreds of years of criminal liability by giving Hunter Biden a mere ‘traffic ticket.’ Our system is BROKEN!”

Republicans condemned the sweetheart deal Hunter has received, seeing it as the latest piece of evidence confirming that the justice system is biased.

Related: Hunter Biden Cops a Sweetheart Plea Deal

“Hunter Biden is getting away with a slap on the wrist when growing evidence uncovered by the House Oversight Committee reveals the Bidens engaged in a pattern of corruption, influence peddling, and possibly bribery,” House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) said in a statement. “These charges against Hunter Biden and sweetheart plea deal have no impact on the Oversight Committee’s investigation. We will not rest until the full extent of President Biden’s involvement in the family’s schemes are revealed.”