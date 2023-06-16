Obama Remains the Premier Divider-in-Chief

If there was any moment in history that proved that America had moved beyond its racist history, it was the election of Barack Obama. Here we had an objectively inexperienced candidate who never held a real job, but the people who supported him didn’t care. A white candidate with such a thin resume whose only talent was reading off a teleprompter would have never been so successful.

Obama came into office with historically high approval ratings too — ratings that any president would love to have. The media loved him, ignored his scandals for eight years, and did everything possible to canonize him. He was also a notorious racist who used his presidency to divide our nation rather than unify it.

Obama should have cited his own election as proof our nation had turned a corner but instead stoked the flames of racism whenever he could. Whether it was letting the New Black Panther Party off the hook for voter intimidation, supporting the war on cops and Black Lives Matter, or perpetuating false narratives that race played a factor in the deaths of Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown, he was eager to use the bully pulpit to accuse our nation of being fundamentally racist.

And he’s still doing it.

As Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) goes around the country spreading the message of hope and opportunity for all, regardless of skin color, Barack Obama has come out of hiding to make sure that black voters aren’t moved by Scott’s message and are still beholden to the belief that the white man is still keeping them down.

Former Obama advisor David Axelrod interviewed Obama on CNN on Thursday, during which they discussed Scott’s message on race in America, insisting that Scott’s message isn’t sincere.

“I think there’s a long history of African-American or other minority candidates within the Republican Party who will validate America and say, ‘Everything’s great, and we can make it.’ Nikki Haley, I think, has a similar approach,” Obama told Axelrod. “I’m not being cynical about Tim Scott individually, but I am maybe suggesting the rhetoric of ‘Can’t we all get along’… That has to be undergirded with an honest accounting of our past and our present.”

Obama then insisted that there is still institutionalized racism, that anyone who argues to the contrary can’t be taken seriously, and that if you don’t think America’s racist, you’re not authentically black.

Scott, in turn, blasted Obama for his divisive rhetoric.

“[Obama] missed a softball moving at slow speed with a big bat,” Scott told Mark Levin on his radio show. “You can’t miss this opportunity. America was hungry for bringing our country together, this coalition building where you can see Black kids and White kids and red ones and brown ones, as MLK spoke about, joining hands and singing with new meaning, ‘My country ‘tis of thee.’”

Scott continued, “President Biden ran as the great uniter, and he has been the great divider. I have heard more negative things about people under his leadership than I have in a long time. I’ll tell you, the one thing the far left does not want a black person to be in this country is a conservative.”

He added, “It is possible for Americans to come together not because of the color of our skin, but because of the consistency of our value system.”

He’s right. Both Obama and Biden have deliberately sought to divide our country because the Democratic Party needs that division to justify its platform and stay in power. Nothing will ever be enough to turn the page and move on from slavery and segregation. When Democrats speak, you’d think things are worse today than during the Jim Crow era. It’s the only message they can offer to justify keeping themselves in power.