Johns Hopkins University Is Literally Erasing Women to Be More 'Inclusive'

Johns Hopkins University, which has a longtime reputation for academic excellence, is the source of groundbreaking research, and has a top teaching hospital, is another institution that has given itself completely to the woke mob. I’ve written before about how the transgender movement is erasing women, and Johns Hopkins University proves it.

Under the guise of inclusivity, JHU has redefined “lesbian” in its LGBTQ Glossary (which can be found within its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion resources section on the school’s website) in such a way that leaves little doubt what the true goal of transgenderism is.

According to the glossary, a “lesbian” is defined as “a non-man attracted to non-men.”

Related: It Looks Like Harvard Identifies as a Garbage School Now

Included within the definition is a sentence explaining that the definition has been updated to be “more inclusive” to non-binary people.

“While past definitions refer to ‘lesbian’ as a woman who is emotionally, romantically, and/or sexually attracted to other women,” the page explains, “this updated definition includes non-binary people who may also identify with the label.”

Got it? You can’t say that lesbians are women attracted to other women because of non-binary people. Is that all clear? Okay, great. But here’s where that explanation falls apart. Here’s the definition of a “gay man,” as presented on the very same page.

Gay Man: A man who is emotionally, romantically, sexually, affectionately, or relationally attracted to other men, or who identifies as a member of the gay community. At times, “gay” is used to refer to all people, regardless of gender, who have their primary sexual and or romantic attractions to people of the same gender. “Gay” is an adjective (not a noun) as in “He is a gay man.”

Well, that’s weird, isn’t it? A lesbian can’t be a woman attracted to other women because of non-binary people, but a gay man can still be a “gay man.” Why is that? How does this make any sense? Why is it that transgender ideology is so anti-woman? Haven’t you noticed that women tend to be the victims of transgenderism?

Not only are biological men being allowed to play and dominate in women’s sports, but lesbians are also being bullied and harassed for not being inclusive when they don’t want to date “women” who are biological males. Earlier this year, a lesbian dating app informed its users that anyone who wasn’t willing to date men via the app was a transphobe and not welcome anymore. In 2021, the BBC profiled lesbians who were literally being pressured to have heterosexual sex by so-called transgender women. We’ve also seen efforts to erase women from language by referring to mothers as “birthing people” and women as “people who menstruate.”

It is obvious that this effort of Johns Hopkins to be “inclusive” isn’t merely a shallow attempt to appease the LGBTQ crowd. Rather, it specifically panders to the transgender movement, which has become the most celebrated subset of the LGBTQ community, and sadly, as with everything else about the movement, women are the real victims. Before long, they’ll have no privacy, opportunities, rights, or identity because of the transgender movement.