FLASHBACK: Biden Promised to Use His Power to Prevent Trump From Returning to White House

As Donald Trump faces charges from the Biden administration over his possession of classified documents, many of his supporters and advocates have pointed out how the administration’s actions parallel corruption long associated with third-world dictatorships.

And yet, during a press conference last November, Joe Biden actually promised he would do exactly that when asked about Trump’s possible return to the White House.

“So the entire genesis of that G7 conversation was tied to your predecessor, who is about to launch another campaign. So how do you reassure them, if that is the reason for their questioning, that the former president will not return or that his political movement, which is still very strong, will not… once again take power in the United States?” a reporter asked Biden.

“Well, we just have to demonstrate that he will not take power by — if we — if he does run,” Biden said. “I’m making sure he, under legitimate efforts of our Constitution, does not become the next president again.”

“ I’m making sure [Trump], under legitimate efforts of our Constitution, does not become the next President again."pic.twitter.com/Q6iiseKuKC — Matt Margolis (@mattmargolis) June 13, 2023

Make no mistake about it. This was clearly a thinly-veiled threat to use the federal government’s power to prevent Trump from becoming president again. Democrats tried twice with two impeachment attempts and failed. Now, Donald Trump has been indicted for mishandling classified documents, something both Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden have done, yet have avoided being held accountable.

“None of them came into possession of those documents while they were president,” Trump attorney and spokeswoman Alina Habba explained. Hillary Clinton only served as secretary of state, and Joe Biden obtained and retained classified documents as a U.S. senator and vice president. “None of them were president—who, as the head and sole member of the executive branch—has the power to summarily declassify documents. The decision to pursue charges against President Trump while turning a blind eye to others is an emblematic of the corruption that we have here.”

Habba noted that targeting “a leading political opponent is the type of thing you see in dictatorships like Cuba and Venezuela,” where it is “commonplace there for rival candidates to be prosecuted, persecuted and put into jail.”

And yet, months ago, Joe Biden bragged about doing exactly that. He didn’t express confidence that Trump would lose in a free and fair election; he said he’d use the power of the government to stop Trump.

Let that sink in for a minute.

