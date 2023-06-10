Where’s That GOP Oversight We Voted For?

Since taking office in 2021, the Biden administration, with the help of Democrat majorities in both the House and Senate, went on a rampage destroying our nation. Crisis after crisis emerged. Our border is overrun by illegal immigrants, and the Justice Department was weaponized to not only target Biden’s political enemies but regular Americans as well. We were promised that if the GOP won back control of Congress they’d start investigations and hold the Biden administration accountable.

Well, the GOP won control of the House, and we’d like some of that accountability now, please.

One Biden official who has reportedly drawn the attention of the GOP majority is Alejandro Mayorkas, the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), who allowed the southern border to deteriorate into a national security and humanitarian crisis due to President Biden’s open-border policies. Mayorkas has repeatedly denied the existence of a crisis and has been accused of lying under oath during Congressional testimony. Since the GOP regained control of the House, there have been hearings on the matter but no concrete action yet. Mayorkas’s impeachment is reportedly a matter of “when” rather than “if.” It’s June, and Title 42 has already expired. I can’t help but feel that if Mayorkas was going to be impeached, the GOP would have taken the steps to do so already.

Once again, we’re getting the tough talk about investigations and accountability, this time regarding the obviously partisan prosecution of Donald Trump.

“Many officials, from Secretary Hillary Clinton to then-Senator Joe Biden, handled classified info after their time in office and were never charged. Now Biden’s leading political opponent is indicted — a double standard that must be investigated. Jim Jordan and House Republicans will get answers,” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said in a post on Truth Social. “Merrick Garland: the American people elected us to conduct oversight of you. We will fulfill that obligation.”

I’d love to feel confident that this oversight will actually accomplish something, but how can I? Garland has been abusing his power since he assumed his position as attorney general — including the mishandling of school board protests and treating parents as domestic terrorists, targeting pro-life activists, and authorizing the raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. Frankly, he should have been impeached already. Despite months as the majority party in the House with control over the various committees in charge of oversight, there’s little reason to believe that the GOP is going to do what is necessary to hold these corrupt officials accountable.

In a letter to Garland, Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) noted several abnormalities with the Mar-a-Lago raid that Garland approved. Well, aren’t you glad we’re only hearing about these now?

The Republicans can investigate and request documents until the end of the world, but what good is it if they’re not going to do what’s necessary to hold these corrupt officials accountable? They haven’t even exerted enough pressure on these officials to make them want to resign. The cases against Garland and Mayorkas are so easy that they’re practically low-hanging fruit, yet we haven’t seen the GOP do anything substantive to hold them accountable. So why should we expect anything different in the wake of this indictment of Trump?