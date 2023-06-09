Jordan Demands Documents From Garland After Trump Indictment

The recent indictment of Donald Trump is sending shockwaves across the country, as the apparent weaponization of the Justice Department against the political opponent of the sitting president has taken an unprecedented turn.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), who has already blasted the indictment of Donald Trump, is looking for answers from Attorney General Merrick Garland. Jordan has sent him a letter demanding documents regarding the raid, which the department has previously refused to provide.

“The Biden Department of Justice is reportedly about to indict a former president and President Biden’s chief rival in the upcoming presidential election,” the letter begins. “According to reports, the Department will indict President Donald Trump, despite declining to indict former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for her mishandling of classified information and failing to indict President Biden for his mishandling of classified information.”

The letter continues:

The indictment creates, at the minimum, a serious appearance of a double standard and a miscarriage of justice—an impression that is only strengthened by allegations that a Biden Justice Department lawyer “inappropriately sought to pressure” a Trump-affiliated lawyer with the prospect of a judgeship. Additional information recently obtained by the Committee about the Department’s execution of a search warrant on President Trump’s residence only reinforces our grave concerns that your reported actions are nothing more than a politically motivated prosecution.

Jordan then cited a recent interview with Steven D’Antuono, the former Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office, who was involved in the raid on Mar-a-Lago. During the interview, D’Antuono raised concerns about several abnormalities related to the Department’s decision to pursue the raid on President Trump’s residence. He highlighted the fact that the Miami Field Office did not conduct the search, and there was no assigned U.S. Attorney’s Office overseeing the matter. Additionally, he pointed out that the FBI did not seek consent before carrying out the search and proceeded without waiting for President Trump’s attorney to be present.

Related: Coincidence? Trump Indictment Drops Same Day Biden Bribery Docs Revealed

Jordan then requested a number of documents from Garland, reminding him that “The Committee on the Judiciary has jurisdiction to oversee the activities of the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation pursuant to Rule X of the Rules of the House of Representatives.”

Here at PJ Media, we’re committed to bringing you the truth and exposing the corruption of the Biden Administration. Thanks to our VIP members’ support, we’re able to stay online and continue to bring you the unvarnished truth. If you’d like to join us in the fight to help save this country from becoming a banana republic, please sign up here. Use the promo code SAVEAMERICA for a 50% discount on your annual membership. I’m incredibly grateful for your support.