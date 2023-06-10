Microsoft Added a Pride Flag to the Windows 11 Taskbar and Made It Impossible to Remove

According to GeekerMag, Microsoft has recently incorporated a Pride flag into the widget board of its latest operating system, Windows 11, as some sort of gesture of support for the movement. At this point, we’ve gotten used to woke corporations virtue signaling during the month of June, but there is something particularly unsettling about this gesture. Why? Because, for an operating system as widely used as Windows, there are diverse views on this issue, and not only did Microsoft thrust its virtue-signaling onto the devices of countless people who may not agree with LGBTQ ideology, but the pride flag also can’t be removed.

“Some users want to get rid of the Pride flag from the widget board. And there could be personal reasons for doing so,” reports GeekerMag. “Right now, there’s no setting or option available either in the widget board settings or anywhere in the settings app of Windows 11. Currently, all you can do is either ignore the icon, not use or hide the Widgets panel, or uninstall the Widgets panel entirely and Reinstall later.”

GeekerMag, which made a point to assure its readers that the publication supports promoting “diversity and inclusion,” then attempted to explain to its readers how to go about each option.

Reddit users also sought help in finding out how to get the flag removed, and the same solutions were offered.

Apparently Windows 11 places an immovable Pride Flag in your task bar. pic.twitter.com/whNyaLaFWE — Tired Meme Clown (@OldMemeClown) June 4, 2023

Imagine having a pride flag placed on your device and being told to just “ignore” it if you don’t like it. These woke companies that claim to care about diversity and inclusion don’t seem to have any desire to make those who don’t approve of LGBTQ ideology feel respected and included.

And it looks like most users aren’t happy about it. The pride flag icon, when you click on it, takes you to a Microsoft webpage featuring curated pride-related articles, where users can like or dislike an article by clicking on accompanying thumbs up or down icons. Every single article is overwhelmingly voted down by users.

Will Microsoft take the hint?

It’s one thing if these woke companies are offering “pride” themes you can elect to activate. As an Apple user, there are built-in LGBTQ themes for wallpaper for my iPhone and watch faces for my Apple Watch. I’ve never been a big fan of this, but compared to what Microsoft is doing, I’ll take it. Never has Apple placed pride imagery on my Mac, iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch without my consent. Users have different beliefs, values, and opinions. By offering but not imposing pride imagery for its users, companies respect the diverse range of their user base and allow individuals to express themselves in ways that align with their own personal values.