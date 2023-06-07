Texas Becomes Latest State to Protect Kids From the Transgender Industry

On June, Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott signed Senate Bill 14 into law, effectively protecting potentially thousands of children in Texas from being butchered by so-called “gender-affirming care.” Texas is now the largest state that protects children from these experimental and clearly dangerous procedures that are irreversible and result in infertility and other health problems.

As a result of the law, Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, the largest pediatric healthcare provider in the country, is now prohibited from offering “gender-modification” procedures to minors. Additionally, three other large pediatric hospitals in the state are also barred from continuing to perform these barbaric procedures.

The law will go into effect on Sept. 1. Texas joins 17 other states that are protecting children from being used as guinea pigs for the transgender cult. Last year, a study conducted by the nonprofit UK organization Sex Matters found that the alleged benefits of “gender-affirming care” are “no greater than a placebo effect.” Several countries, including the UK, Sweden, Finland, and France, have all dialed back on pushing transgender “treatments” for children because they have begun to recognize the harm it does to kids.

The new Texas law prohibits surgeries that result in the sterilization of children by removing reproductive organs, as well as mastectomies for girls who want to look more masculine. The law also bans the prescription of drugs that induce infertility, such as cross-sex hormones, and prohibits the removal of healthy body parts.

According to The Williams Institute on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Law and Public Policy, approximately 30,000 Texas teenagers between the ages of 13 and 17 suffer from gender identity disorder. Studies show that as many as 90% of young people who “identify” as transgender but are not encouraged to transition (socially or medically) will no longer identify as such upon reaching adulthood.

That’s a lot of kids who are being saved from the transgender industry — which has huge profit margins for a member of the medical community. In fact, it is now anticipated that the transgender surgery industry will reach $5 billion by the end of this decade.

While Texas banning these procedures on children is great news, the sad fact is that the only reason these hospitals will no longer perform them is that the new law makes them illegal, and it will no doubt be challenged. Meanwhile, there are still plenty of states, controlled by the radical left, where the transgender industry will continue to thrive.