Hey Look! Proof Democrats Doctored J6 Evidence

The House Select Committee to Investigate Jan. 6, led by Democrats, manipulated key evidence, according to an investigation by Just the News.

Since the actual evidence wasn’t enough for them to convey the narrative they wanted to present, Democrats added audio to silent security footage from the U.S. Capitol Police to create a dramatic video montage for the opening of their primetime hearings last summer.

This isn’t surprising. The committee, which was entirely handpicked by Nancy Pelosi, was never concerned with an objective presentation of facts. In fact, we’ve known since 2021 that the committee doctored text messages to make them look incriminating.

Just the News identified at least two instances where the committee’s video montage, which was broadcasted live and on C-SPAN in June 2022, did not disclose that the audio had been overlaid from another unidentified source onto the original silent footage. Numerous current and former Capitol Police officials, along with important lawmakers and congressional aides, have confirmed that the closed-circuit cameras used to capture the footage do not record sound and that the audio was added later.

According to a former spokesman for the Jan. 6 committee, the panel had a policy to clearly indicate any videos that were dubbed with audio from another source. The panel did follow this policy on certain occasions within the sizzle reel.

Just the News discovered two significant pieces of closed circuit television (CCTV) footage from the Capitol Police which did not have sound-recording abilities but featured added dramatic audio. One showed the intense breach of a crucial Capitol entrance by rioters from an inside angle, and the other provided an aerial view of the agitated crowd outside. Capitol Police officials confirmed that the camera system used for capturing this footage did not have the capability to record sound.

However, the footage presented by the committee during their video montage inexplicably included audio, without any disclaimer indicating that it had been dubbed.

“What the American people want to know is the truth, and this was nothing but a Hollywood production,” Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga.) told the Just the News, No Noise television show Friday night. “The committee spent $18.5 million, at least that’s what we know of, to write a dossier against Donald Trump and to create this Hollywood production. And when I looked at the videos, it’s clear, it’s apparent to me that it is a Capitol police security video film, and there is no audio whatsoever.”

Loudermilk argues that the audio was deliberately added to the footage for dramatic effect. He believes that this action was taken to manipulate public opinion rather than present the truth.