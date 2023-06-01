Huge Trove of Photos from Hunter Biden’s Laptop Released

On Thursday, thousands of photographs from Hunter Biden’s laptop were made accessible to the public via a newly launched website.

Garrett Ziegler, a former Trump White House aide and founder of the nonprofit organization Marco Polo, created a website containing nearly 10,000 photos capturing moments from 2008 to 2019.

Why weren’t these photos released sooner, you ask? Well, according to Zeigler, the process took several months to finalize in order to make the photos suitable for public release.

“It’s taken us a couple of months to, one, go through the photos, about 10,000 of them, and redact the genitalia on the photos,” Ziegler told Fox New Digital.

“The number one thing we’re about… is truth and transparency,” he said. “If the American people want to know what their first family is like, they’re going to get it. And we’re not going to be taking out photos that paint the Bidens in a good light.”

Ziegler also mentioned that certain photos containing sensitive personal information, such as social security numbers, banking details, and credit card numbers, were appropriately redacted. Moreover, multiple nude photos of Hallie Biden, who is both Hunter Biden’s former lover and the late Beau Biden’s widow, were also redacted.

“Of the many photos found on the laptop, Ziegler provided Fox News Digital with two never-before-seen photos from the laptop. One photo showed Hunter Biden cozied up to his then-lover Zoe Kestan in 2018,” reports Fox News. “The other image – featuring an array of drugs and a condom wrapper sitting on a table – was from a text message conversation Hunter had with Hallie Biden – the widow of Beau Biden and former lover of Hunter Biden – the same year.”

The photos from the laptop have also been screened for “news value,” and images that aren’t of public interest aren’t included on the site.

“There are, for example, screenshots of Candy Crush games where we are fairly confident in saying there’s absolutely no news value to those,” Ziegler explained. “So it’s going to be, I would say, 98% of the photos on the device, around 10,000 in total, although it’ll be slightly less than that.”

“It’s going to be a completely authentic recounting of the photos on the device,” he added. However, he also promised there would be no depiction of genitalia on the website. He emphasized that the photo project, which will present the images in chronological order, encompasses a wide range of moments from the first family’s life and includes a diverse selection of photos.

According to Ziegler, the laptop contains evidence of foreign collusion, money laundering, and sex crimes involving Hunter Biden and multiple women, including Hunter’s underage niece. Ziegler notes that the mainstream media has refused to expose the truth, despite having access to the laptop for almost a year.

You can visit the site at BidenLaptopMedia.com, though at the time of publication, the site appears to be overloaded and is temporarily unavailable. You can also review emails, texts, the Ashley Biden diary, and more by clicking here.