WATCH: AOC Gets Heckled as NYC Town Hall Descends Into Chaos

I really don’t have much faith (or any, for that matter) in the voters of New York City, who have consistently elected leaders who have contributed to the decline of the city. Case in point is Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-N.Y.), the bartender who somehow not only got elected to Congress but was also reelected twice. Her district may be dark blue, but some of her constituents aren’t happy and were willing to speak out during a town hall in Queens Friday evening.

And it got quite heated at times. Attendees expressed their frustration with her stance on the ongoing debt ceiling issue, the border crisis, and the bottomless pit of money we’re sending to Ukraine.

Granted, much of the crowd seemed supportive of AOC, but there were quite a few angry folks who heckled, and repeatedly interrupted the Squad member, criticizing her for not prioritizing the interests of America. One voter even marched towards AOC, clutching small American flags, and passionately shouted, “American citizens before migrants,” he shouted. “Where are you on the migrant issue? You’re a piece of s—t,” causing a huge stir.

She appeared genuinely flustered and tried to laugh off the ruckus, but he was by no means the only angry voter there.

Another heckler called on AOC to stop funding the war in Ukraine. “Stop funding this war, there’s a lot of communities that need help and need that money,” she shouted before being removed from the room.

Related: Comer Says Biden Linked to $5 Million Bribe While VP, But FBI Is Obstructing Investigation

Several attendees at the town hall held signs reading “America First. Vetted legal migrants only,” “Stop funding Ukraine,” “AOC: An Obvious Criminal,” and “AOC: Stop pushing drag queen story hour,”

At another point in the town hall, AOC expressed her opinion that Biden should abolish the debt limit, which also got boos from the crowd.

This is hardly the first time AOC has been heckled during a town hall, and it certainly won’t be the last. It would be nice to think that the voters of her district are waking up, but sadly, it appears from the video that many of those who attended supported AOC or were at least defending her. So there’s no reason to believe that her tendency to inspire hecklers is a reflection that she won’t be sent back to Congress again to be an embarrassment to the nation and the people she represents.