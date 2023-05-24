Kari Lake: 'We Are Going to Start Chasing Ballots Like You've Never Seen'

On Monday, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson ruled that Kari Lake’s legal team failed to provide sufficient evidence to prove that Arizona law was disregarded during the county’s signature verification process for mail-in ballots in the general election.

Over the course of her legal efforts, Lake’s team has discovered that signature requirements and chain-of-custody regulations were not followed, printer issues invalidated thousands of ballots, and a host of other irregularities.

“We had the strongest election case in the entire country, and we went through the legal system and we did not get the verdict that we wanted,” Lake said in response to the ruling. “Obviously, you all know that.”

“We needed people with courage to act courageously, and we didn’t get that,” Lake added. “We proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that our elections are a mess.”

Kari Lake intends to appeal the ruling, which, unfortunately isn’t likely to change anything, but Lake did announce during a press conference a new effort to save Arizona from corrupt elections. Lake announced that her organization, Save Arizona, will conduct the most extensive ballot-chasing operation in the state’s history during the 2024 election cycle. During the event, she also declined to answer a question about whether she might run for U.S. Senate.

“I got into this because I wanted to root out corruption and return our government back to We The People. And we did everything right. The people showed up in droves to vote, only to have their sacred vote trampled upon. And so we’re going to work to correct that,” she announced on Tuesday. “We have been working nonstop to put together a team and we are officially launching the largest most extensive ballot-chasing operation in our state’s history and, frankly, possibly in American history. The courts just ruled that this corrupt election will stay up. The courts just ruled that our elections can run lawlessly. The courts have ruled that anything goes. Well, we can play by those same rules, okay? If anything goes, then anything goes.”

She added, “We are going to start chasing ballots like you’ve never seen.”

Lake also emphasized the importance of scrutinizing every ballot to ensure a fair electoral process and criticized the “rigged, corrupt system.”

“We will not allow them to steal another election from We the People who want our government back.”

WATCH: @KariLake announces largest ballot chasing operation in our nation’s history ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/zgZypM6zH2 — Kari Lake (@KariLake) May 23, 2023

Lake also reaffirmed her intention to take her legal battle all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court if necessary.