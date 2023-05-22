Hunter Biden Cries Poverty During Child-Support Hearing

In a display of audacity we’ve long come to expect from the Biden family, the embattled crack-addict-turned-artist Hunter Biden shamelessly declared himself to be destitute during a child-support hearing in Arkansas as he attempts to avoid taking responsibility for providing adequate support to his daughter, whom he and his family conveniently choose to pretend doesn’t exist, even though DNA testing confirmed that Hunter Biden is the child’s father.

According to a report from the New York Post, Hunter traveled via a private jet owned by his associate, Kevin Morris, to and from the courthouse. Morris, a prominent entertainment lawyer from Hollywood, previously paid off $2 million in Hunter Biden’s tax debt.

“The 7,326-mile round trip likely cost between $55,000 to $117,000 all in — or the value of up to six months in child-support payments to Hunter Biden’s baby mama, aviation experts told The Post.”

Hunter Biden has Secret Service, and it is highly likely that they accompanied him on the private jet flights, but the agency did not respond to inquiries about the flight, nor did the White House.

Hunter Biden is seeking to renegotiate his child support payments to former stripper Lunden Roberts, the mother of his 4-year-old daughter, Navy Joan. Hunter Biden is currently paying Roberts $20,000 per month and has already paid $750,000, as per his legal representatives. He argues that there has been a “substantial material change” in his financial situation, necessitating a reduction in his payment obligations.

Hunter Biden was reportedly earning over $80,000 a month to sit on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma while Joe Biden was vice president. In 2021, Hunter Biden had his first art show, selling extremely mediocre artwork valued between $75,000 and half a million each. Last December, a painting by Hunter Biden at a NYC gallery, “valued” at $225,000, had two buyers who were reportedly interested. Hunter’s artwork is widely believed to be an effort to conceal the selling of access to his father. The House Oversight Committee recently revealed a series of financial records showing that the Biden family, including Hunter Biden, received over $10 million in funds from foreign entities, also during Joe Biden’s vice presidency.

Clearly, Hunter Biden has made a very good living selling access and influence to his father. As such, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) mocked Hunter’s claim of poverty. “Why doesn’t Hunter just ask his dad’s donors and patrons to pay his child support instead of spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on his private jets and expensive lawyers?” Cotton told The Post.