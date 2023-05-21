Trump’s Social Media Company Sues Washington Post for Defamation

Former President Donald Trump’s social media company, Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG), has filed a defamation lawsuit against the Washington Post. TMTG, which owns the social media platform Truth Social, is seeking $3.78 billion in damages.

The lawsuit was filed in a Florida state court in Sarasota County on Saturday night, according to a report from Just The News. The suit alleges that the newspaper “published an egregious hit piece that falsely accused TMTG of securities fraud and other wrongdoing.”

The lawsuit also claims that the newspaper has been conducting a prolonged campaign against TMTG, intentionally concealing relevant information in its possession.

The suit argues that the false criminal charges made by the Washington Post have exposed TMTG to public ridicule, contempt, and distrust, leading to damage to the company’s business and reputation.

Last October, Trump also filed a defamation lawsuit against CNN, seeking $475 million in damages. That lawsuit alleged that CNN made false statements about Trump, leading to harm to his reputation, and seeking compensation for the damages caused by “false and defamatory” coverage dating back to 2016.

“Beyond simply highlighting any negative information about the plaintiff and ignoring all positive information about him, CNN has sought to use its massive influence, purportedly as a ‘trusted’ news source, to defame the plaintiff in the minds of its viewers and readers for the purpose of defeating him politically,” the lawsuit against CNN states.

In 2017, Project Veritas released undercover video of a CNN producer admitting that his network’s coverage of the Trump-Russia collusion story was driven by ratings, not provable facts.

This new legal action by TMTG comes shortly after the Washington Post won two Pulitzer Prize awards for its reporting in the previous year. Fox News also settled a $1.2 billion defamation lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million.

Earlier this month, a New York Supreme Court Judge dismissed Trump’s lawsuit against the New York Times. The lawsuit was filed in response to the newspaper’s reporting on Trump’s tax records. The judge not only dismissed the case but also ordered Trump to cover all legal fees related to the lawsuit.

The Washington Post‘s spokesperson has yet to issue a response to the lawsuit.

