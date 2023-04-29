The Trump-DeSantis Ticket Rumors Are Brewing Again

Back in 2021, Donald Trump was warm to the idea of running for president with Ron DeSantis on the ticket. “I would certainly consider Ron,” he said in a phone interview with Fox Business’ Stuart Varney.

As recently as last month, Trump dismissed the idea. “No, I think that would be a very unlikely alliance,” he told Newsmax. “We have a lot of great people in the Republican Party. I’ve never thought of it, but, you know, some people every once in a while mention it, but that’s about it.”

However, there is a possibility that things have changed once again. Insiders close to Trump are reportedly encouraging him to choose DeSantis as his running mate, and it is said that Trump is considering their advice.

“Some of his supporters are suggesting he make a deal with DeSantis to make him VP, and he’s listening, but hasn’t agreed,” a Trump insider told Page Six. “Supporters say the VP offer [would] stop DeSantis from opposing [Trump] and offer a ‘youthful conservative vigor’ to the slot, which Biden doesn’t have.”

And, of course, there’s the financial consideration. “DeSantis would also bring in big money to the campaign.”

That he would. Politico reported this week that DeSantis has amassed a political war chest of $110 million between his state-level campaign and associated PACs, double that of Trump.

“DeSantis wants to raise money and test the waters, but what he really wants to do is run in 2028 after Trump wins or loses — with him or without him,” the Trump insider said. “It’s early days, but some donors are pushing for a partnership.”

Related: Why Is Trump Swinging From the Left?

DeSantis has so far shot down the idea of serving as Trump’s running mate, citing his preference for an executive role. “I think that you want to be able to do things. That’s part of the reason I got into this job, because we have action. We can make things happen, and I think that’s probably what I am best suited for,” he recently told Newsmax.

While DeSantis’ reasons for refusing the position seem valid, it is common for presidential candidates or potential candidates to reject the idea of being the vice president to avoid jeopardizing their own chances of becoming president. That said, DeSantis has watched Trump surge in the polls, and some think that his window to jump into the race has since closed.

Even if Trump and DeSantis are open to the idea of running together, there’s a significant roadblock in the form of the 12th Amendment. This amendment bars a presidential elector from casting more than one vote for a candidate from the same state. Given that Trump has already moved from New York to Florida, it seems highly unlikely that he would be willing to relocate again just to make room for DeSantis on his ticket. And DeSantis won’t relocate either. An alliance would be interesting, and it would end the attacks from Trump, but it still seems unlikely at this point.