Dylan Mulvaney Wants People Like Me Arrested

Dylan Mulvaney, who recently caused a $6 billion loss in value for parent company Anheuser-Busch through his failed partnership with Bud Light, is making headlines again.

In a video from October 2022 now going viral, Mulvaney declares that journalists who commit the “crime” of “misgendering” him in their reporting should be arrested.

“The articles written about me using ‘he’ pronouns and calling me a man over and over again,” he starts. “I feel like that should be illegal. I don’t know that’s that’s just bad journalism.”

Dylan Mulvaney calls for the arrest of people who call him a man. Do you still think I’ve been too mean to this guy? pic.twitter.com/SpRHMffqDF — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) April 28, 2023

The clip that is going viral is clearly part of a larger rant, but there’s really no concern about his meaning being taken out of context. He made his beliefs known, clear as day. Why does this matter to me? Well, I’m one of those who correctly calls Mulvaney a man and uses masculine pronouns in reference to him whenever writing about him. Why? Because he is a man, and no amount of hormones, makeup, and surgery can change that. I’ve never used feminine pronouns any time I’ve written about him and never will.

Of course, the real question is, why does this matter? Let’s face it: For reasons that are hard to understand, Mulvaney has become an influential figure solely for acting like a little girl. He’s got woke corporations falling over themselves to give him endorsement deals, and he was invited to the White House by Joe Biden—though I’m sure even Biden wasn’t about to sniff Mulvaney’s hair or rub his back inappropriately. But there is a real risk that “misgendering” people could become a criminal act. It sounds ludicrous, but in 2021 a father in British Columbia was arrested for referring to his 14-year-old daughter as “she” after she transitioned. In Britain, a journalist named Caroline Farrow faced a criminal investigation for “misgendering” a transgender individual on Twitter. Some schools in the United States are punishing students who “misgender” classmates. In May of last year, a school district in Wisconsin filed sexual harassment complaints under Title IX against three 8th grade students because they referred to a classmate with the wrong pronouns. The so-called victim had switched to the grammatically incorrect pronouns “they/them” only a month before the incident. As terrifying as these incidents are, they are the precursor to the criminalization of “misgendering” individuals.

