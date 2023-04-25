Let's Talk About Joe Biden's Ominous Campaign Slogan

If there was anything that stuck out to me in Joe Biden’s campaign announcement was the apparent campaign slogan “Finish the Job.”

“Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours,” Biden said in his announcement. “That’s why I’m running for reelection as President of the United States. Join us. Let’s finish the job.”

The slogan is also prominently displayed on his refreshed campaign website and social media accounts. This is not the first time he’s used the slogan, as it was used repeatedly during his 2023 State of the Union address. It’s a bizarre slogan, in my opinion, because when I hear the phrase “finish the job,” I think of hitmen and organized crime. This phrase is often used to refer to the completion of a contracted killing or a violent task assigned by a criminal organization, be it in real life or in Hollywood. We’ve seen the phrase in this context in movies and TV shows depicting hitmen as ruthless and cold-blooded criminals who are willing to do whatever it takes to complete their tasks. The phrase has also been used in real-life criminal cases and investigations involving hitmen and organized crime.

Given the ominous connotations of the phrase “finish the job,” it is both disturbing and appropriate that Biden is employing it as a campaign slogan. Throughout his presidency, the nation has witnessed an unprecedented rise in gas prices and inflation, with the supply chain and border crises worsening the situation. The looming possibility of a recession adds to the growing list of concerns.

Under Biden’s watch, the southern border has seen an influx of millions of illegal immigrants along with the dangerous drug fentanyl. Women’s sports and the innocence of children are under attack. Weak-on-crime policies are giving criminals control of our cities and making law-abiding citizens less safe. The gravity of the situation raises a pressing question: what job does Biden intend to finish? The slogan suggests a purposeful determination to see something sinister through to its conclusion, and I dare not guess what Biden’s vision for our nation really is.

Biden’s policies have already had a devastating impact on the economy, and there is no reason to believe that they will improve in a second term. In fact, it is more likely that they will get worse. Biden has shown a complete disregard for the economic well-being of the American people.

When I hear Biden’s “finish the job” slogan, I interpret it as a warning to the American people. It is a warning that he intends to continue his destructive policies and that he will not be satisfied until he has transformed America into a socialist state. The American people must reject Biden’s vision for our country, and they must elect a president who will put the interests of the American people first, and not try to finish the job by destroying everything that made America great.