Katie Porter Gets Destroyed by Piers Morgan After Smearing Riley Gaines

Rep. Katie Porter (D), the California congresswoman and domestic abuser, is making the rounds on liberal media outlets to increase her profile in her quest to win Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s seat. So far, she’ll be facing Rep. Adam Schiff — which tells you that it’s a sad time for the voters of California.

But I digress. Porter’s appearance on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher on Friday night did her no favors. She likely assumed that she was in friendly territory and ended up embarrassing herself multiple times. One exchange that did her no favors was during a discussion on transgender athletes competing in sports.

Porter tried to sound measured on the issue but got destroyed after mocking Riley Gaines, who has been speaking out in defense of women’s sports.

“We should be able to have a civil debate. Nobody, including Riley Gaines, who I disagree with strongly, should be—”

“What do you disagree with, out of interest,” fellow guest Piers Morgan interjected.

“I think that it should be up to sporting bodies to make the decisions about who—”

“What has she said that is actually wrong?” Morgan asked.

Porter then accused Gaines of trying to “get likes and get clicks,” which didn’t sit well with Morgan.

“That’s not what she’s doing,” Morgan pointed out.

Porter was shocked at this, and squealed, “It’s not?”

“All I’ve seen her do is stand up for women’s rights to fairness and equality,” Morgan explained. “She actually competed against Lia Thomas, and it was obviously unfair. Lia Thomas won one of the races in the NCAA championships by 50 seconds against a bunch of biological females who simply couldn’t keep up. That cannot be right. It cannot be fair.”

The audience then applauded Morgan, and I’m sure Porter was shocked to hear it and then tried to revert back to the argument that sporting bodies should be trusted to deal with the issues. “Riley is speaking up for herself, and that is her prerogative and I respect her free speech.”

Right, she supports her free speech but accused her basically of being a grifter on this issue. Okay. Piers Morgan then expressed disagreement with Porter’s characterization of Gaines’s activism on this issue.

“I think she’s speaking to pretty much every female athlete in the world,” he said, again receiving a round of applause, much to Porter’s dismay.

And then Bill Maher, a liberal like Porter, chimed in.

“Wasn’t that the point of Title IX?” he asked. “Title IX in the early ’70s was something that was — it was a major event in feminism that we finally have this law that says […] women’s sports have to be given equal [sic] to men sports so that women aren’t getting, you know — and this led to the WNBA and lots of other stuff. This seems to be the opposite of that. It seems to be so many instances, I think, where wokeness is the opposite of what I grew up as liberalism. Liberalism was, ‘let’s give the women an equal shot.’ This was, ‘let’s put a male in the swimming pool with the women.’ I don’t get it.”

I guess Porter will have to keep practicing if she doesn’t want to embarrass herself again.