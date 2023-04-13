Fraudulent Studies Withdrawn as Professor Is Caught Faking the Racism Narrative

Remember how during Trump’s presidency, the media went to great lengths to push the narrative that Trump inspired an increase in racism and hate crimes?

And then it felt like many of the hate crimes reported in the media were actually hoaxes?

It didn’t stop the mainstream media from perpetuating the false narrative that Trump was to blame for a rise in hate crimes. Why? Because it appealed to the left’s ideology. The left wants to believe that America is a bigoted, racist country, and blaming Trump for it was the icing on the cake — and they made sure they had their slice and ate it, too. Even though it blew up in their faces over and over again.

And it’s about to again.

It turns out that years of racism studies by Florida State University criminology professor Eric Stewart have been determined to be fraudulent, forcing him to leave his cushy $190,000-per-year job.

Six of Stewart’s studies have been retracted. Stewart himself has been on leave from the college since mid-March because a new investigation into his work drew attention to years of allegations that he manipulated sample sizes to produce results that made America appear more racist.

“Stewart was first accused of falsifying data by Justin Pickett, a University of Albany criminology professor who co-authored a report on race and crime with Stewart in 2011,” reports the New York Post. “In the study, the criminologists were looking to test if the public was increasingly demanding longer sentences for black and Hispanic criminals as those minority populations grew. In his 2019 complaint, Pickett said that their findings showed no relationship between the growth of minority groups and the severity of criminal sentences handed to them.”

Pickett claimed that the published paper contained manipulated data to suggest a correlation, despite contradicting results. He stated that sample sizes were expanded, and data was cherry-picked to achieve the desired outcome. Pickett’s complaint and four others were disregarded by the university, as two committee members had co-authored studies with Stewart. Despite retractions of studies, the committee found insufficient proof of fraud and ended the investigation. However, a new allegation surfaced in June 2020, shortly after Stewart accused Pickett of damaging his academic reputation.

What is truly unsettling about this is that a study that disproves systemic racism should be a cause for celebration. But Stewart’s prioritization of narrative over truth has me wondering how many of his fraudulent studies were referenced by policymakers and those in positions of influence to further fuel the “racist America” agenda. And how many other studies with falsified data are out there?

No one denies that racism still exists, but why do those who insist it’s a bigger problem than it really is need to falsify data or stage bogus hate crimes in order to generate evidence?

