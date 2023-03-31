Trump Arraignment Date Announced

According to court officials, former President Donald Trump is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday in New York City following his indictment on Thursday. This unprecedented event will see a former U.S. commander-in-chief formally surrender and be arrested and then standing before a judge, in what is widely perceived to be a partisan prosecution.

“When you have a Democrat who had run for office on the campaign to get Trump, and he is trying to indict the man who’s about to run against the head of the Democratic Party, namely President Joe Biden, you better have a slam-dunk case,” famed lawyer Alan Dershowitz told Fox Business Friday morning. “We don’t know whether it’s a slam-dunk case, but from everything we know, this seems like an extraordinarily weak case and an extraordinary abuse of prosecutorial discretion.”

Prior to the indictment that was announced on Thursday, there had been reports and speculation that the case against Trump was fizzling out. Multiple reports indicated that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg was facing difficulty in convincing the grand jury to indict Trump, and new exculpatory evidence had been introduced, shattering Bragg’s case. There were reports that Bragg himself had been downplaying the possibility of an indictment and arrest.

For years, the radical left has harbored a deep-seated desire to take down Donald Trump. The Washington Post‘s report on the day of his inauguration, stating that “The effort to impeach President Donald John Trump is already underway,” is a testament to this fact.

The Democrats have made it their mission to punish Trump for something, and their partisan efforts have resulted in two failed impeachment attempts. However, the indictment of Trump is the most ominous and concerning development yet. After surviving two partisan impeachments, he now has to fend off a partisan justice system.

The implications of this indictment are far-reaching and potentially dangerous. It raises serious questions about the state of American democracy and the extent to which the justice system has been politicized. The fact that Trump is being targeted for political reasons rather than legitimate legal concerns is a cause for concern and should be taken seriously.

