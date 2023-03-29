WATCH: Inappropriate Biden Laughs, Makes Political Joke When Asked About Nashville Shooting

The Nashville community is devastated after a shooting at the Covenant School near Nashville, Tenn. that left six victims, including three children, and the killer dead. Yet, on Tuesday, when Joe Biden was asked about the shooting before departing the White House on Marine One, for some reason he thought it was appropriate to joke and laugh about it.

“Sir, do you believe — sir, do you believe that Christians were targeted in the Nashville school shooting?” a reporter asked Biden. “Do you believe that Christians were targeted?”

“I — I have no idea.”

“Josh Hawley believes they were,” the reporter pointed out. “What do you say to that?”

“Well, I probably don’t then,” he responded jokingly before laughing.

“Probably don’t then?”

“No, I — I’m joking,” Biden admitted. “No, I have no idea.”

Joe Biden laughs when asked if he believes Christians were targeted in yesterday's horrifying Nashville school shooting pic.twitter.com/hsM6vVCNmn — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 29, 2023

Keep in mind this is the same guy who, in the aftermath of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs, Colo., last year, quickly sought to link the attack to anti-LGBTQ violence.

“While no motive in this attack is yet clear, we know that the LGBTQI+ community has been subjected to horrific hate violence in recent years,” Biden said in a written statement. “Gun violence continues to have a devastating and particular impact on LGBTQI+ communities across our nation and threats of violence are increasing.”

The shooter in that attack was later revealed to identify as “non-binary.”

Biden’s inappropriate jocularity regarding the shooting at the Christian grade school came a day after he was criticized for being jovial and joking before he made a statement about the shooting on Monday. Joe Biden opened his remarks by introducing himself as the husband of Dr. Jill Biden and expressed his love for Jeni’s Ice Cream, specifically the chocolate chip flavor. He even joked about having a whole refrigerator full of it upstairs.

“My name is Joe Biden. I’m Dr. Jill Biden’s husband. And I eat Jeni’s Ice Cream, chocolate chip. I came down because I heard there was chocolate chip ice cream,” he said, interrupted by a few bursts of laughter. “By the way, I have a whole refrigerator full upstairs. You think I’m kidding, I’m not.”

After his inappropriate joke that the only reason he came to speak was that he thought there would be ice cream, Biden’s light, casual mood continued for an uncomfortably long time until he finally got around to the murders. How tone-deaf and tasteless can one person be? In fact, Fox News anchors, who had expected Biden to make a statement about the shooting, were so scandalized by the inappropriateness that they literally cut away from the broadcast: