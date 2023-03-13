Are House Republicans Preparing Criminal Case Against Fauci?

During an interview with journalist Benny Johnson on Saturday, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) stated that House Republicans are building up a case against Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), and mentioned the possibility of Congress issuing a criminal referral for Fauci’s prosecution.

However, he did express uncertainty about whether it would be acted upon by the Biden Justice Department.

“There can be a referral, but you would refer it to the Biden Justice Department,” Jordan explained. “I don’t know that — they’re going to pursue that, but you can definitely do that. You know, have to have one of the committees that the Senate Judiciary Committee could do a referral. I doubt they will with the Democrats in charge. We could do a referral potentially. I would, frankly, prefer just to have Dr. Fauci come back in and take another round of questions here, but we’re building the case.”

“I do think Dr. Fauci and the CDC changed the definition of gain-of-function research, so that Fauci has, like, this wiggle room, but they were juicing up this virus, no doubt about it, juicing up this virus, making it more… deadly,” Jordan said.

Fauci dismissed calls for his prosecution over the weekend, particularly from Elon Musk.

“There’s no response to that craziness. Prosecute me for what? What are they talking about?” Fauci said in an interview on CNN. “I wish I could figure out what the heck they’re talking about. I think they’re just going off the deep end. It just doesn’t make any sense to say something like that, and it actually is irresponsible. The rest of it is just insanity, the things they’re saying. But it does have a negative effect when people take it seriously and take it out on you and your family.”

As much as he tries to play dumb, Fauci often sided with China during the pandemic and publicly refuted the man-made virus theory for over a year, even though he had been told in the early days of the pandemic that COVID had “unusual features” that “potentially look engineered.” This was most likely to protect himself as Fauci and NIH Director Francis Collins approved grants for gain-of-function virus research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Fauci was so desperate to suppress the lab-leak theory that he prompted a study specifically to contradict it.