Colin Kaepernick Blasts White Adoptive Parents

Well, Colin Kaepernick has now gone from a mediocre football player with a racist grudge to a horrible human being with a racist grudge. He probably made that transition a long time ago, but he really made a jerk of himself this time. He’s now so drunk on anti-white racist rage that he has accused his white adoptive parents of “perpetuating racism” in an interview that aired on Thursday.

“I know my parents loved me. But there were still very problematic things that I went through,” Kaepernick, who is biracial, told CBS News. “I think it was important to show that, no, this can happen in your own home, and how we move forward collectively while addressing the racism that is being perpetuated.”

Kaepernick goes into detail about growing up in a white family in his new graphic novel, Change the Game.

It’s cute the way Colin Kaepernick still identifies as a football player, even though he hasn’t actually played since the 2016 season. Even so, he’s only famous for kneeling during the national anthem rather than his actual playing of the sport.

One example depicted in the book was a fight over his hairstyle. He wanted to braid his hair like his NBA hero at the time, but his parents, as depicted in the graphic novel — I’m sure they’re thrilled about that — pushed back… obviously because they’re racist or something.

Entitled little Colin nevertheless styled his hair that way, and his mother warned him that it didn’t look “professional” and that he “looked like a little thug.”

And, as you know, if you’re not black, saying “thug” is rayyyy-cisssssst.

Make no mistake about it, Kaepernick is who he is today because he was adopted into a loving family that got him educated and provided him with opportunities. His opportunities in life would have been very different with another family, and he clearly doesn’t appreciate it. No one is immune from being labeled a racist, not even Colin Kaepernick’s own parents. I can only hope that they aren’t portrayed as Klansmen in his graphic novel.

Not that I’m going to read it to find out.

What are you feeling today if you’re Colin Kaepernick’s family? Imagine giving him a good family upbringing and values and then watching him make all kinds of money spitting on you and the country that made him a millionaire.

So, congratulations, Colin, you’d disparaged your country and your family, and gotten rich in the process. It won’t make you a decent football player, but it does make you a lousy human being.