Former CDC Director Drops Truth Bombs About COVID's Origins at Hearing

Former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield testified during a House Oversight Committee hearing on the origins of COVID-19 on Wednesday. There, he explained why the global pandemic most likely resulted from a leak at the Wuhan Institute of Virology rather than a natural spread to humans from animals.

“Do you believe that we can have certainty that the virus did not come from the Wuhan lab and that U.S. funding was not used for COVID-19-related research?” asked Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-Ariz.)

“Absolutely, we can’t do that,” Dr. Redfield replied. “I will say, if you go back and look — it’s declassified now, and I’m sure you all have your classified briefings, but the declassified information now — in September of 2019, three things happened in that lab. One is they deleted the sequences. That was highly irregular — researchers don’t usually like to do that. The second thing they did was they changed command and control of the lab from the civilian control to the military control. Highly unusual, and I’ve been involved in dual-use labs when I was in the military. And the third thing they did, which I think is really telling, is they let a contractor redo the ventilation system in that laboratory.”

Dr. Redfield concluded with, “So I think, clearly, there was strong evidence that there was a significant event that happened in that laboratory in September. It’s now been declassified. You can read it. I’m sure there’s more classified information around it.”