Yes, 'Eradicate' Transgender Ideology

It is hard to grasp just how powerful the transgender cult really is. In a ridiculously short amount of time, transgenderism, previously referred to as transsexualism, went from something extremely rare and limited to middle-aged men to becoming a multi-billion dollar industry targeting children.

Medical organizations have been infiltrated by activists pushing radical leftist gender theory and urging the use of dangerous drugs and the mutilation of perfectly healthy body parts.

A few years ago, it would have been considered crazy to suggest that a child, who otherwise has no legal competency to make medical decisions on her or his own, could be taken seriously when she announces she identifies as transgender and wants to transition. It’s still crazy, but now there’s a cabal of medical professionals, educators, politicians, and influencers who have normalized this dangerous cult. They made it mainstream, pretending there is medical consensus in favor of “transitioning” children who can’t possibly understand the consequences of their actions.

At CPAC last week, Michael Knowles of the Daily Wire spoke of the dangerous transgender cult, and the media pounced to distort his words.

“There can be no middle way in dealing with transgenderism,’ Knowles said. “It is all or nothing. If transgenderism is true — if men really can become women — then it’s true for everybody of all ages. If transgenderism is false, as it is, if men really can’t become women, as they cannot, then it’s false for everybody, too. And if it’s false, then we should not indulge it. Especially since that indulgence requires taking away the rights and customs of so many people. If it is false, then for the good of society, and especially for the good of the poor people who have fallen prey to this confusion, transgenderism must be eradicated from public life entirely. The whole preposterous ideology at every level.”

Good day to everyone especially @michaeljknowles who was absolutely correct when he said we should eradicate transgenderism – the cultural practice of indulging psychiatric delusion to the point of mutilating children’s healthy bodies & erasing women.pic.twitter.com/klc9t305HL — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) March 5, 2023

He’s right, of course, but the mainstream media quickly jumped in to claim, falsely, that Knowles was essentially calling for the genocide of transgender people. Both Rolling Stone and The Daily Beast, for example, reported in their headlines that Knowles had called for transgender people to be eradicated—a blatant distortion of his words. They later updated their headlines after being threatened with legal action, but Rolling Stone is still trying to claim that Knowles “meant” genocide.

The left is trying to bully into silence anyone who speaks the truth about transgenderism and the evil forces behind it. But it’s too important an issue to ignore, and as Knowles said, we have to do everything to end the promulgation of this dangerous ideology. Why? Because it isn’t just happening amongst adults (who still ought to be given psychological treatment, not hormones and surgery); it’s happening amongst children. We’re seeing a cult of so-called LGBT allies grooming kids into believing that all the confusion they feel, their hatred of themselves and their bodies, is something that transitioning can fix. We’ve gone from saying it’s okay for boys to play with dolls and girls to play with trucks to saying that a boy who plays with dolls is “really a girl” and a girl who plays with trucks is “really a boy.”

The trans cult doesn’t merely push dangerous gender transitioning onto kids, but it simultaneously tries desperately to hide the existence of detransitioners. Detransitioners say they were duped as children by adults they trusted into transitioning, and they tell the truth about the painful and disgusting complications of transition surgeries.

Related: Complications From Gender Transition Surgeries Are Being Covered Up

The trans cult will continue to grow and expand in influence if we don’t fight back. As long as transgender ideology exists, your children are threatened by it. Society needs to recognize that gender dysphoria is a mental illness and must be treated as such.