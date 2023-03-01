News & Politics

Mike Pence Won’t Commit to Supporting Trump if He’s GOP Nominee

By Matt Margolis 6:56 PM on March 01, 2023
In an interview with CBS News on Wednesday, former Vice President Mike Pence was asked twice if he’d commit to supporting Trump if he’s the GOP presidential nominee in 2024… and was conspicuously noncommittal.

“I’m very confident we’ll have better choices come 2024,” he told  Caitlin Huey-Burns of CBS News. “And I’m confident our standard-bearer will win the day in November of that year.”

“If that standard bearer is the former president—if he is the nominee, would you support him?” she asked.

“I really trust Republican voters to sort it out,” Pence added, sticking to his canned response.

Pence is reportedly considering a run for president in 2024, which means that if he wants to participate in the debates, he would have to sign a loyalty pledge to back the Republican nominee, whoever it is.

