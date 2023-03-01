Endless Aid for Ukraine?

On Tuesday, Dr. Colin Kahl, a top defense official in the Biden administration, said he was unsure how many more rounds of aid will be needed to assist Ukraine as it fends off the invasion from Russia.

“Just in terms of the American public, how many more times do you think Congress needs to provide aid?” asked Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) during a hearing.

“You know, it’s difficult, and it’s difficult because we don’t know the course and trajectory of the conflict. The conflict could end six months from now, it could end two years from now, or three years from now,” Karl replied.

“I think the president has said the United States will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes,” he added. “I would hope that Congress would continue to be supportive.”

Congress has already approved $113 billion over the past year. But public support for continued aid to Ukraine has been slipping, with Americans about evenly divided on the issue. According to an NBC News poll from last month, 46% of Americans oppose more aid for Ukraine, and 49% approve. With no apparent end to the war in sight, it seems likely that support for aid will continue to decline.

Related: Russia’s Disorganized, Piecemeal Offensive Is Gaining Ground at a Terrible Cost