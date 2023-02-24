News & Politics

Bidenflation: Biden Just Got Some Really Bad News

By Matt Margolis 10:12 AM on February 24, 2023
Bidenflation: Biden Just Got Some Really Bad News
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Joe Biden has been claiming that inflation is going down. For example, earlier this month, after the release of the January CPI report, he insisted, “Inflation in America is continuing to come down, which is good news for families and businesses across the country.”

Well, he was wrong. Despite predictions that inflation was going away, prices surged in January, according to the personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index, which jumped 0.6% in January over the previous month. December’s monthly inflation rate was also revised upward from 0.1% to 0.2%. December’s year-to-year inflation increase was also revised up from 5% to 5.3%.

FLASHBACK: Did Biden Admit to Causing Inflation?

“Economists had expected a much milder increase,” reports Breitbart News. “The median forecast was for a 0.4 percent price increase month-to-month and a 4.9 percent increase for the year.”

Compared with a year ago, prices for goods are up 4.7 percent and prices for services have risen 5.7 percent. Food prices have soared, rising 11.1 percent, and energy prices increased 9.6 percent.

These new numbers tell us that inflation has accelerated, not slowed down, and that economists “have been underestimating the strength of inflationary pressures in the economy.”

Matt Margolis
Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.
Sign up for Matt's newsletter on Substack, and you follow him on TwitterGETTR, Truth SocialFacebook, MeWe, and Rumble.
News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected].
Tags: JOE BIDEN INFLATION
Trending
Editor's Choice