WATCH: Did Biden Admit to Causing Inflation?

You know Biden is responsible for inflation. I know Biden is responsible for inflation. Pretty much everyone knows this. Nevertheless, Biden has spent a significant amount of time and energy blaming everyone else for the inflation he caused. He’s blamed Trump. He’s blamed Putin. Your next-door neighbor will probably get blamed soon enough.

For our VIPs: Biden Can’t Even Convince CNN That Putin Is to Blame for Inflation

But today, Joe Biden seemed to admit that he created inflation.

“And I agree with what Chairman Powell said last week, that the number one threat is the strength, a— and that strength that we built is inflation.”

BIDEN: "The number one threat is the strength, and that strength that we built is inflation." pic.twitter.com/Sj2TaCOJZY — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 10, 2022

So … Build Back Better Inflation, I guess?

What exactly did Joe Biden mean by this? Was it another example of his failing mental faculties, or was he actually taking credit for creating the inflation problem? He has in the past called inflation a good thing. So, it’s not completely out of the realm of possibility that he was, in fact, taking credit for our inflation woes.

It seems that the White House couldn’t think of something else for Biden to have meant, because they did not correct the official White House transcript, which reads as follows:

I’ve built a strong ec- — we’ve built a strong economy with a strong job market. And I agree with what Chairman Powell said last week that the number-one threat is the strength — and that strength that we built is inflation.

Thanks, Joe. See you in November.