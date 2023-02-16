News & Politics

Someone Tell Biden Inflation Is Accelerating

By Matt Margolis 10:32 AM on February 16, 2023
According to Joe Biden, inflation is coming down — and you better give him credit for it. “Inflation in America is continuing to come down, which is good news for families and businesses across the country,” he said earlier this week.

But it’s not. Far from it. In fact, producer price inflation is actually accelerating.

Year-over-year real wages have also been negative for 22 straight months. But Biden continues to pat himself on the back for a job well done.

