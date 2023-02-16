Chris Cuomo: 'I Was Going to Kill Everybody, Including Myself' After CNN Firing

Chris Cuomo, the former host of Cuomo Prime Time on CNN, claims he was so devastated after his firing that he was “going to kill everybody and myself.”

Cuomo was fired back in 2021 when CNN had to pretend that it cared about journalistic standards in the wake of revelations that Cuomo was giving advice to his brother Andrew Cuomo, the disgraced former governor of New York, who’d been accused of sexual harassment by a number of staffers.

“I had to accept [my firing] because [otherwise] I was going to kill everybody, including myself,” Cuomo told Anthony Scaramucci during an interview on the latter’s podcast.

A few short months after Cuomo was fired, CNN president Jeff Zucker unexpectedly resigned from CNN due to his failure to disclose a consensual relationship with CNN executive vice president and chief marketing officer Allison Gollust. The relationship was reportedly an open secret at CNN, and Cuomo was the one who blew the whistle on the relationship.

CNN anchor Brian Stelter accused his former colleague of trying to “burn the place down,” in reference to CNN.

“He’s not going out quietly. There were reports he was going to get paid the millions of dollars on the remainder of his contract. As a source said earlier today, he was trying to burn the place down,” Stelter added. “He was going to court trying to burn the place down and claiming he had incriminating information. If this is the case, this is a domino effect that begins with Andrew Cuomo and Chris Cuomo being fired. That’s a remarkable domino event I think that’s part of the story.”

Stelter was later fired from the network in August 2022.

Cuomo certainly had an axe to grind — and still does, even though he quickly got hired by NewsNation after CNN booted him. Despite the new gig, he only gets a fraction of the audience he had at CNN, which, coincidentally, is a fraction of the audience that Fox News gets. Cuomo reportedly averages about 63,000 viewers a night at NewsNation.

“I will never be [No. 1] again,” Cuomo conceded. He is now suing CNN for $125 million, claiming the network is guilty of “smearing” his journalistic integrity. It’s cute the way this man-child who used to interview his own brother on CNN claims to have journalistic integrity.