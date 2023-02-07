FLASHBACK: When Obama Awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to a Sexual Predator

One of the most moving parts of President Trump’s 2020 State of the Union speech was when he acknowledged Rush Limbaugh and revealed that he was honoring Rush with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The unhinged left was outraged, of course, and proceeded with a torrent of smears and lies to cast a dark cloud over the State of the Union. But the radical left, which saw evil in Rush Limbaugh that didn’t exist, had no problem when Barack Obama awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to a pedophile rapist.

In fact, it wasn’t controversial at all when it happened — but during Obama’s first year in office, he awarded Harvey Milk with a posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom. Milk is labeled as a gay rights icon because he was, as Obama told it, “one of the first openly gay elected officials in this country” who “changed the landscape of opportunity for the nation’s gay community.”

Curiously absent from Obama’s biography of Harvey Milk was that the “gay rights icon” liked to have sex with underage boys.

It’s true that today’s radical left doesn’t seem to think badly of pederasty — California has become a sanctuary state for gay pedophiles — but normal people should have been disturbed by Milk being given this honor. Milk’s transgressions weren’t exactly a secret either. In fact, Milk’s grooming of young males was documented in a 1982 biography of Milk by San Francisco Chronicle reporter Randy Shilts. Shilts, a close friend of Milk’s, wrote of many of his encounters with teenagers as though there was nothing wrong with them.

“Sixteen-year-old [Jack Galen] McKinley was looking for some kind of father figure… At 33, Milk was launching a new life, though he could hardly have imagined the unlikely direction toward which his new lover would pull him,” Shilts wrote. “Harvey always had a penchant for young waifs with substance abuse problems.”

But the Presidential Medal of Freedom wasn’t the end of Obama’s honoring of the notorious sexual predator. Under Obama, a postage stamp was dedicated to Harvey Milk, and a Navy ship was named after him as well.