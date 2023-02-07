A Mother's Terrifying Epiphany After Transitioning Her 4-Year-Old Son: ‘I Feel Like I Am Leaving A Cult’

A mother of two young boys had the realization she was “leaving a cult” when she recognized she had made a grave error by enabling her 4-year-old son to socially transition as a girl.

The mother’s journey is what you would expect. She’d been a social justice warrior, raised her two sons “gender neutral as possible, with gender neutral clothes, toys, and language.” When he appeared to enjoy the company of females over males, this was taken by her to mean her son might be transgender.

“Instead of orienting him to the reality of his biological sex by telling him he was a boy, we wanted him to tell us if he felt he was a boy or a girl,” she wrote last year. “As true believers, we thought that he could be transgender, and that we were to ‘follow his lead’ to determine his true identity.”

Of course, there was a huge outpouring of support for socially transitioning her older son, but when her younger son suddenly decided he was a girl too, she realized something wasn’t right.

“None of the things that made our older son ‘different’ were true for our younger son. He was more of a stereotypical boy, and did not show the same affinity for feminine things or females that his older brother did,” she explained. “We began to look more deeply at attachment again, and realized that the drive for ‘sameness’ is a primal attachment drive. We felt that this assertion of being a girl was very likely a desire to be like his older sibling, in order to feel connected to him.”

Realizing that this wasn’t natural, they took the younger son to a gender therapist they had met at a transgender support group, and that’s where things got really bad. “To our shock, the therapist immediately began to refer to him as ‘she,’ stating that whatever pronouns a three year old wants to use are the pronouns she will use to refer to them,” she recounts. “She patronizingly assured us that it may take us more time to adjust, since parents have a hard time with this sort of thing. She expressed that it was transphobic to believe there was anything wrong with our younger son wanting to be like his older transgender sibling.”

Eventually, it was not only clear to the mother that her younger son wasn’t transgender, but neither was her older son.

In a new essay, she elaborated more on her epiphany.

“I felt like I was leaving a cult,” she wrote. “How else could I describe being in something so deep, that I could not see outside of it? At least when you are religious, you realize you hold beliefs, you understand you have a faith, and you consciously practice it. This was different. I had been in something that I did not know I was in. And in that moment, I came out of it.”

I’ve been referring to transgender ideology as a cult for a long time now, but this woman has truly seen it firsthand. An ally of the movement in every sense, she discovered how truly evil it is. Her support system within the cult pushed blanket affirmation, regardless of the consequences, and she’s lucky to have realized it was a mistake when she did.