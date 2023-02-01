News & Politics

Tom Brady Announces Retirement... Again

By Matt Margolis 10:23 AM on February 01, 2023
Tom Brady Announces Retirement... Again
AP Photo/Jason Behnken

After 23 seasons in the NFL, legendary quarterback Tom Brady has announced his retirement. Unlike his previous retirement, Brady insists this time it’s for good.

“Good morning guys, I’ll get to the point right away,” Brady, 45, said in a video posted to Twitter Wednesday morning. “I’m retiring… for good.”

“I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first. So I won’t be long-winded. You only get one super-emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year.”

Brady went on to thank his family and friends, as well as his teammates and competitors.

“Thank you, guys, for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing.”

The seven-time Super Bowl champion initially announced his retirement on February 1, 2022.

FLASHBACK: Tom Brady Called ‘Racist’ on Social Media for Winning Super Bowl During Black History Month

“I have loved my NFL career,” he said at the time. “and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention. I’ve done a lot of reflecting the past week and have asked myself difficult questions. And I am so proud of what we have achieved.”

Brady reneged on that retirement a little over a month later and would go on to have one of his worst seasons in the NFL. Then in October 2022, Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, announced their divorce.

 

Matt Margolis
Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on TwitterGETTR, Truth SocialFacebook, MeWe, and Rumble.   News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected].
Tags: CONSERVATISM NFL
Trending
Editor's Choice