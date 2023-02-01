Tom Brady Announces Retirement... Again

After 23 seasons in the NFL, legendary quarterback Tom Brady has announced his retirement. Unlike his previous retirement, Brady insists this time it’s for good.

“Good morning guys, I’ll get to the point right away,” Brady, 45, said in a video posted to Twitter Wednesday morning. “I’m retiring… for good.”

“I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first. So I won’t be long-winded. You only get one super-emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year.”

Brady went on to thank his family and friends, as well as his teammates and competitors.

“Thank you, guys, for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing.”

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023

The seven-time Super Bowl champion initially announced his retirement on February 1, 2022.

FLASHBACK: Tom Brady Called ‘Racist’ on Social Media for Winning Super Bowl During Black History Month

“I have loved my NFL career,” he said at the time. “and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention. I’ve done a lot of reflecting the past week and have asked myself difficult questions. And I am so proud of what we have achieved.”

Brady reneged on that retirement a little over a month later and would go on to have one of his worst seasons in the NFL. Then in October 2022, Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, announced their divorce.