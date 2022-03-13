BREAKING: Tom Brady Comes Out of Retirement

Well, that was quick. After previously announcing that he was retiring from professional football, famed quarterback Tom Brady has changed his mind and is coming back next season.

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” Brady announced on social media moments ago. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.”

Brady announced his retirement on Feb. 1. “I have loved my NFL career,” he said, “and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention. I’ve done a lot of reflecting the past week and have asked myself difficult questions. And I am so proud of what we have achieved.”

Brady has won seven Super Bowls, six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and is widely considered the greatest quarterback in the history of the game.