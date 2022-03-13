News & Politics

BREAKING: Tom Brady Comes Out of Retirement

By Matt Margolis Mar 13, 2022 8:17 PM ET
AP Photo/Jason Behnken

Well, that was quick. After previously announcing that he was retiring from professional football, famed quarterback Tom Brady has changed his mind and is coming back next season.

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” Brady announced on social media moments ago. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.”

Brady announced his retirement on Feb. 1. “I have loved my NFL career,” he said, “and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention. I’ve done a lot of reflecting the past week and have asked myself difficult questions. And I am so proud of what we have achieved.”

Brady has won seven Super Bowls, six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and is widely considered the greatest quarterback in the history of the game.

Matt Margolis
Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on GETTR, Truth Social, TwitterFacebook, MeWe, Gab, and Rumble. News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected].
Tags: CONSERVATISM FOOTBALL
TRENDING
Editor's Choice