BREAKING: Meta to Allow Trump Back on Facebook

Meta has announced that Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts will be reinstated.

Trump was banned from the platforms after Facebook falsely claimed he incited the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. Despite the lack of evidence that Trump was in any way, shape, or form involved with the riot, in May 2021, Facebook’s Oversight Board upheld the ban.

The accounts will be restored in the coming weeks, says Nick Clegg, president of global affairs at Meta. According to Clegg, the reinstatement will come with “new guardrails in place to deter repeat offenses,” which include “heightened penalties for repeat offenses — penalties which will apply to other public figures whose accounts are reinstated from suspensions related to civil unrest under our updated protocol.”

Clegg added, “In the event that Mr. Trump posts further violating content, the content will be removed and he will be suspended for between one month and two years, depending on the severity of the violation.”