Evidence of Biden Family Influence-peddling Schemes Is 'Everywhere,' Says Comer

Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), the chair of the House Oversight Committee, says that there is “evidence everywhere” pointing to Joe Biden’s family being “involved in influence-peddling schemes for decades.”

Comer appeared on Sunday Morning Futures with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo to discuss the latest revelations in Joe Biden’s classified documents scandal and how it fits the “pattern of an influence operation.”

On Saturday, more classified documents were discovered at Joe Biden’s Wilmington, Del., house despite claims by the White House that the search for documents had concluded.

“​It’s very startling. And with respect to the documents, Maria, I took the president at his word when the first set of documents were found at the Biden Center for Diplomacy that he had just ended verbally misplaced those documents. But now this is gone from just simply being irresponsible to downright scary,” Comer said. “This has all the pattern of an influence-peddling scheme. And it also has the makings of a potential cover-up​.”

Comer argued that this raises significant questions about what the Biden administration is trying to hide from Americans.

“The White House isn’t being truthful with the American people,” Comer said. “We need to know now who had access to those documents because our national security could be at risk.”​

Bartiromo then asked if it amounts to treason, but Comer wasn’t ready to go that far… yet.

​”It’s very concerning. We’re not going to let up. I think that we have got plenty of information to move forward. This would be a lot easier if the White House would work with us.”

Reports of Hunter Biden’s shady foreign business dealings, and the potential influence peddling that may have been a part of it, were exposed before the 2020 election but went uninvestigated by the Democrat majorities in the House and Senate. It took the GOP winning the House majority in November for investigations to finally take place, and according to Comer, the evidence of corruption is “everywhere.”

“You know, investigating Hunter and the Biden family is about like tracking a bleeding bear through a snowstorm. There is evidence everywhere that would point out that this family has been involved in influence-peddling schemes for decades. And this is very concerning.”