Photos Show Hunter Biden Joyriding in Joe's Corvette Near Where Classified Docs Were Found

Remember when Joe Biden said that the classified documents at his house weren’t a big deal because his garage was locked? Cute story, right? Well, obviously, Biden’s locked garage doesn’t meet the National Archives’ standards for the storage of classified documents, but the bigger problem is that we don’t know who has visited Biden’s home in Wilmington, Del., where the documents were found, or whether he was using those documents, some of which were classified as top secret, for illicit purposes.

But Biden’s “locked garage” standard is also laughable because it turns out that his crackhead son Hunter Biden was living in the house for a period of time while the documents were there and had access to the garage and other parts of the house where these documents were kept. How do we know this? Well, photos found of Hunter Biden’s laptop show him driving his dad’s cherished Corvette Stingray.

The Washington Free Beacon found four photographs of Hunter Biden taken in 2017 driving the Corvette that was in his dad’s “locked” garage.

“GPS metadata embedded in the photos indicate they were taken within a minute of each other at 6:49 p.m. on July 30 of that year, just outside the president’s Wilmington, Del., residence,” the Free Beacon reports. “The photos show Hunter Biden posing in the vehicle beside two young girls. One appears to be his then-12-year-old niece, Natalie Biden. The other could not be identified.”

So it appears that Hunter Biden may have had access to the classified documents — which raises significant national security concerns. Hunter has already been accused of exploiting his father’s powerful position as vice president in his business deals, and it is widely believed that his high-priced artwork is a front for selling access to his now-president father.